WANDA BROUWER (HOFFON-GLUBKA) Cedar Rapids Wanda Brouwer (Hoffon-Glubka), of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at age 73. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Burial will be at Baker Cemetery in Cedar Rapids at a later date. Wanda was born to parents Frank and Leona Glubka on Sept. 24, 1945, in Winona, Minn. Wanda attended Regis High School and served in the U.S. Army. She grew up as the second eldest with six brothers. Wanda married James M. Brouwer on July 21, 1996. She really enjoyed crafts from macrame, decoupage, crocheting, making candles, ceramics and scrapbooking to making Christmas decorations with her grandchildren. Wanda also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, feeding the ducks, going to movies and attending their events. In her younger years, she loved spending time in her large garden and enjoyed canning. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Wanda is survived by her son, Frank Hoffon; her daughters, Tina (Matt) Usher and Theresa Rice; six grandchildren, Austin (Kim), Ashley, Olivia, Levi, Eli and Ella; her brothers, Roger (Michelle), Frank, Steve (Marnee), Jim (Rosemary), Rod (Becky) and Bob; and several nieces and nephews, who were all very dear to her heart. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Brouwer; and her parents, Frank and Leona Glubka. The family is grateful for the condolences and, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to U.S. Veterans Center, 4250 River Center Court NE No. 1, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share a memory of Wanda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary