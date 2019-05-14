WANDA EDWARDS Marengo Wanda Edwards, 88, of Marengo, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home while feeding her birds. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at St John's Lutheran Church in Marengo with the Rev. Andrew Gray officiating. Burial will be in the Koszta Cemetery, rural Marengo. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to Camp Courageous or a . She is survived by her brother, Wayne Reinhardt and his wife, Nadine, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; her nephews, Philip Sencer of Chicago, Eric and Kurt Reinhardt of Florida, George Edwards of Minneapolis, Gary Edwards of Marengo and Larry Edwards of Panama City, Fla.; and nieces, Susan Reinhardt and Lisa Reinhardt Zoeller of Florida, Jeanne Jurgens and Carol Graham of the Quad Cities and Linda Edwards of Coralville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. "Dick" Edwards, on May 22, 2014; her sister, Norma Reinhardt Sencer; and her parents, Arthur and Lillian Kramer Reinhardt. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 14, 2019