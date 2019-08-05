|
|
WANDA F. BARTILSON Anamosa Wanda F. Bartilson, 86, of Anamosa, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa. The Rev. Melody Williams will officiate. A luncheon, following the burial, will be held at the Lawrence Community Center. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. to the time of service. Burial will be in Green Cemetery in Morley. Thoughts, memories and condolences, may be left at www.goettschonline.com. She is survived by a son, Robert (Sherri) Wageman of Anamosa; a stepdaughter, Barbara Bartilson, Aurora, Ill.; stepsons, James (Rose) Bartilson, Homer, Ark., and David (JoAnne) Bartilson, Sun City, Ariz.; grandchildren, Timothy Wageman, Cally Wageman and Ryan Wageman; a step-grandson, John Bartilson; nephew, Terry (Linda) Barger; niece, Naomi Barger; and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Lorraine Barger; and nephew, Stuart "Curt" Barger. Wanda F. Barger was born in Farley, Iowa, on Dec. 28, 1932. She was the daughter of Frank and Amber (Stuart) Barger. Wanda graduated from Morley High School in 1950. She was united in marriage on May 27, 1979, to Robert Bartilson in Morley, Iowa. Wanda worked for Rockwell Collins for 40 years. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Morley. She was a longtime member of IBEW Local 1362. She was an avid Cubs and Hawkeyes fan. Wanda enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, visiting the casinos and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank the staffs of the Jones Regional Hospital, Palliative Care, Cardiac Rehab, Above & Beyond Health Care, Mercy Hospital, Mercy Hospice, Anamosa Care Center and Dr. Charles Vernon. Memorials may be directed to Jones County Animal Shelter (Animal Welfare Friends).
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019