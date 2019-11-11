|
WANDA JEWELL GIBBS Dundee Wanda Jewell Gibbs, 88, of Dundee, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood, Iowa. She was born June 23, 1931, in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of Joseph and Neva (Hiner) Thomas. Wanda was raised in the Heavener area and was a graduate of Stillwater (Oklahoma) High School. Wanda moved to Iowa to attend St. Luke's Nurses Training in Cedar Rapids and graduated as a registered nurse. On April 22, 1956, Wanda was united in marriage to Burdette Gibbs in Toddville. Three children were born to this union. Wanda worked at the Manchester Hospital for 24 years, 10 years of which she was the acting director of nursing. She then worked at the Edgewood Convalescent Home in Edgewood. Wanda completed her nursing career at the Mental Health Institute in Independence. Wanda enjoyed being a 4-H leader for many years. She and Burdette enjoyed camping and Wanda liked playing cards. She especially loved and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her three children, Joseph (Janet) Gibbs of Calhoun, Ga., Nancy (Tim) Moser of Dundee and Lyle (DeAnn) Gibbs of Manchester; seven grandchildren, Tim "T.J." Moser of Guttenberg, Amanda (Matt) Recker of Central City, Michael (Felicia) Moser of Dundee, Steven (Megan) Gibbs of Brandon, Miss., Ashley (Brian) Hamlett of Strawberry Point, Kelly (Corey) Sebetka of Jesup and Whitney (Scott) Wulfekuhle of Manchester; 10 great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Burdette Gibbs; and her seven siblings, Ervin Bohrer, James Bohrer, LaDessa Osborn, Homer Bohrer, Dewey Bohrer, Laura Casey and Charlie Thomas. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester with the Rev. Susan Friedrich officiating. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Interment: Forestville Cemetery in Dundee, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019