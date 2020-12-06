WANDA LEE CLARK MORROW Las Vegas Wanda Lee Clark Morrow, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. A private burial service will take place on Dec. 15. Arrangements are by Palms Northwest Funeral Home. A life celebration will take place at a later date in Las Vegas. Wanda was born in Arkansas, to Edith Brackett and Jesse Clark, on May 30, 1932. She married David Edgar Morrow on July 19, 1953, in Glenwood, Iowa. Wanda continued her education at the University of Iowa, and received a Masters of Library Science at Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She and Dave lived in Cedar Rapids for 30 years, where they raised three children before retiring to Las Vegas for the next 27 years. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling the world, especially National Parks. In Las Vegas, Wanda was an active member of Sun City Dance Co. for over 20 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her six grandchildren and playing bridge with her sisters. Wanda is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, David Morrow. Wanda is survived by her children and their spouses, Jon and Marisa Morrow, Gardnerville, Nevada, Anna Kay and Rick Becker. Denver, Colo., Jeff and Ellen Morrow, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her sisters, Shirley and Don McMahill, Surprise, Ariz., Virginia Shepard, Belize, and Kathie Radford, Glenwood, Iowa; and her grandchildren, Victor Morrow, Las Vegas, Beau Becker, Tokyo, Japan, Jacob Morrow, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Keely Becker, Chicago, Rachel Morrow, Phoenix, Ariz., and Allison Morrow, Omaha, Neb.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store