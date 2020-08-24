WANDA LOU HENTGES Manchester Wanda Lou Hentges, 90, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa. Private graveside services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, rural Masonville. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester is assisting the family. Wanda was born March 23, 1930, in Dundee, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Gertrude (Tinkey) Theel. She attended Country School. Wanda was united in marriage to Richard J. Hentges on Oct. 26, 1950, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Masonville. To this union were born eight children: two daughters and six sons. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Masonville. Wanda loved cooking, playing bingo, gardening, sewing and doing puzzle books. Her favorite loves were her family and especially her eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Vickie Ziel of Manchester, Mark (Kay) Hentges of Grundy Center, Iowa, Jeff (Linda) Hentges of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Rick Hentges and Penny Cooper, both of Manchester and Lonnie Hentges of Masonville; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way; sisters, Bev Fannon and Erma Wulfekuhle of Manchester; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Hentges; sons, Mike and Kenny Hentges; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Niles and Bob Theel; and two sisters, Dorothy Farmer and June Grissom. Please share a memory of Wanda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
