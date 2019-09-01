|
WANDA WHITE Palo Wanda White, 73, of Palo, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, under hospice care at The Bird House in Iowa City, Iowa, following a 10-year battle with cancer. A Vigil Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will follow from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Private family entombment will take place at a later date at Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum, Cedar Rapids. Wanda was born Oct. 23, 1945, in West Union, Iowa, to Clarence and Bessie (Voshell) Hofer. She graduated from Valley High School in Elgin, Iowa, and later attended Cedar Rapids Business College. Wanda was united in marriage to Lawrence White in September 1970 in Cedar Rapids. Wanda worked as the cafeteria manager at Jefferson High School for 23 years until her retirement. She previously had worked at City National Bank. Wanda was an active member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Wanda loved to stay physically active; she was a member of the Bender Pool Swimming Club. She also enjoyed reading books and going to movies with her husband, Lawrence. Wanda loved cooking and will be remembered especially for her lasagna, apple pie and cherry pie. She was a member of a local card club and loved going out to eat. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her fellow Tea Ladies. She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; sons, Larry White (Traci Hartwig-Holland) of Marion and Jeremy White of Mason City; grandchildren, Gavin and Morgan White and Madi Holland; siblings, Mollie Lantz, Darlene (Bill) Neith, Dean Hofer and Alice Hofer; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Beulah Hanson, Eva Kulish, Mary Hofer, Louis Hofer, Donna Scarborough and Florence Cousins. Memorials in Wanda's name may be directed to The Tea Ladies. Please share a memory of Wanda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019