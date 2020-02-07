|
WARD L. HARBAUGH Manchester Ward L. Harbaugh, 95, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Gabriel Anderson. Inurnment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Manchester at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020