Smith Funeral Home
808 Fourth Street
Victor, IA 52347
319-647-3511
WARRAN ALAN FRAHM Victor Warran Alan Frahm, 61, of Victor, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation with the family present will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Smith Funeral Home in Victor. A Celebration of Life service with words of comfort and prayer will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Michael Kolesar of St. James Lutheran Church in Victor officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date at Victor Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated to the Warren A. Frahm memorial fund. For additional information, please visit the Smith Funeral Home website at www.smithfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
