Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Johns United Church of Christ
Clarence, IA
WARREN J. WANEK West Branch Warren J. Wanek, 85, of rural West Branch, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Solon Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence, Iowa, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
