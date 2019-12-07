|
WARREN J. WANEK West Branch Warren J. Wanek, 85, of rural West Branch, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Solon Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. John's United Church of Christ in Clarence, Iowa, with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019