Obituary Condolences Flowers WARREN STONER Mount Vernon Warren Stoner, 74, of rural Mount Vernon, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a courageous yearlong battle with cancer. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at the funeral home. Private family burial at Mount Zion Cemetery in rural Mount Vernon. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; daughter, Carmen (Ron) Sealock; stepsons, Shannon (Stephanie) Duffy and Erik (Rayme) Duffy; grandchildren, Garrett and Hannah Sealock, Gray Duffy and Alena and Wyatt Duffy; brothers, Ray (Ann), David (JoAnn) and Dan (Catherine) Stoner; 12 nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and cherished friends. Warren William Stoner was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Cedar Rapids to Virgil and Jean (Minish) Stoner. He attended Mount Vernon High School. Activities he enjoyed included football, band, 4-H, and he loved showing cattle. He graduated in 1963, then attended Iowa State University for two years. He married Suzanne Roberts on Oct. 7, 1967, and joined the U.S. Navy that December. Carmen joined their lives in October 1977. After more than 45 years of marriage, Suzanne passed away in 2013. Warren began farming and raising Columbia sheep with his family. He then branched off to farm on his own. In the 1990s, he co-founded Cedar Valley Steel. Warren enjoyed the work he did creating buildings and structures and would often point out the many job sites he had helped to complete, including parts of Coral Ridge Mall and the Tree of Five Seasons in Cedar Rapids. He belonged to the Local 89 Ironworkers Union. Warren was an active man, and couldn't seem to sit still. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed traveling, RV camping, mushroom hunting and fishing, all while enjoying a good Budweiser. His favorite place on earth was the Iowa State Fair. He was passionate about showing livestock, and made many lifelong friends who would reunite every year at the fair. He married Margaret (Ellison) Duffy in Denver on Sept. 17, 2016. They enjoyed visiting their condo in Punta Gorda, Fla., where they met many wonderful people from all over. Warren was a kind, reliable, generous and overall good man. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Warren was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Suzanne; and brother, John Stoner. Memorials may be directed to the Mount Vernon Alumni Association, the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation or the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa. Please share your support and memories with Warren's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries