WAVA SCHMIDT Hiawatha Wava Schmidt, 83, of Hiawatha, formerly of Lisbon, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Private graveside service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Lisbon Cemetery, by Pastor Terra Amundson. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the graveside service via Facebook livestream. Please search for and request to join the Remembering Wava Schmidt private Facebook group for more information. Wava Irene Palmer was born Nov. 12, 1936, in Springville, Iowa, to Samuel and Jeanette (Wendler) Palmer. She graduated from Springville High School, and received her teaching certificate from Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls in 1956. Her high school sweetheart, Jerry Schmidt, graduated from Iowa State University, and they were married Sept. 1, 1956. Jerry's service in the U.S. Air Force and corporate America perpetuated a number of moves, including Texas, California, Nevada, Iowa Falls, Iowa, St. Louis, Mo., Newtown, Conn., Greensboro, N.C., Hutchinson, Minn., and finally to the Schmidt family farm in Lisbon, Iowa. Over their travels, Wava taught elementary school in several locations, was a homemaker, and returned to college to complete her bachelor's degree. Amid all of this, Wava and Jerry were blessed with three children. Wava learned quickly that to get acquainted, one must get involved and give of one's time and talents and found herself surrounded by wonderful lifetime friends. She belonged to many groups over the years, including the American Association of University Women (AAUW), League of Women Voters, Federated Women's Club, PEO Chapter DT, Martelle Century Club, Twin Cities Bloomers Garden Club and was a lifetime member of the Linn County Master Gardeners. She was a lifelong United Methodist Church member in every city they lived, and enjoyed being an active congregate, teaching Sunday school, Bible School, serving in United Methodist Women and on various church committees. Wava's faith always was an important aspect of her life. Her joyous interests included gardening, entertaining, learning new things and teaching others. Survivors include her children, Janice (Dan) Mussell, Robins, Iowa, John (Christine) Schmidt, Kamas, Utah, and Carrie Hubbard, Raleigh, N.C.; granddaugther, Kathryn, and grandson, Taylor Hubbard; and a number of nieces and nephews and extended family. She will be missed by her cherished family and friends. Wava was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry; siblings, Leo Palmer, Nyle Palmer and Martha Foster; and son-in-low, Mike Hubbard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Wava's name to the United Methodist Church, 304 First St. SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314. The family would like to thank the staff of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital over the years for the care of Wava in the medical arena, orthopedics, psychiatry and on the inpatient hospice unit. A special thanks to Dr. Jason Booth for his ongoing care of Wava. Please share your support and memories with Wava's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
