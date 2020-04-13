Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. Andersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne A. Andersen Obituary
WAYNE A. ANDERSEN Cedar Rapids Wayne A. Andersen passed away on April 10, 2020, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Andersen; two twin boys, Adam (Shay) Andersen and Brad (Heather) Andersen; stepdaughter, Sara Mammel; stepson, Troy Mammel; sister, Trish (Jeff) Jurgensen; nephew, Chad Phillippe; and his cousin, Jason Hedlund. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Logan, Austin, Hunter, Addysen, Axton, Kaiden and Lexi. His grandchildren were his true love. He was born on June 29, 1962, the son of Howard (Andy) and Betty Andersen, who preceded him in death. He was happiest when he was able to spend time with his family and grandchildren and especially when building his toys in the garage as well as hunting with his boys. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -