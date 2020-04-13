|
WAYNE A. ANDERSEN Cedar Rapids Wayne A. Andersen passed away on April 10, 2020, after a short illness. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Andersen; two twin boys, Adam (Shay) Andersen and Brad (Heather) Andersen; stepdaughter, Sara Mammel; stepson, Troy Mammel; sister, Trish (Jeff) Jurgensen; nephew, Chad Phillippe; and his cousin, Jason Hedlund. He leaves behind his grandchildren, Logan, Austin, Hunter, Addysen, Axton, Kaiden and Lexi. His grandchildren were his true love. He was born on June 29, 1962, the son of Howard (Andy) and Betty Andersen, who preceded him in death. He was happiest when he was able to spend time with his family and grandchildren and especially when building his toys in the garage as well as hunting with his boys. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 13, 2020