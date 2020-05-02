|
WAYNE A. DUEDE Cedar Rapids Wayne A. Duede, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully while holding the love of his life's hand on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospice when his condition worsened after surgery to repair a broken hip. A private family graveside will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Wayne was the oldest of four sons born to Helen and Arthur Duede in Des Moines, where he grew up. He graduated from Lincoln High School and worked at Meredith Printing. Wayne served as a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, and then was transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves in 1953. Wayne was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1957. While serving in the reserves, he supported the Air Guard as a sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1957. In 1964, he moved to Cedar Rapids and worked as an assembler at Cherry Burrell until his retirement. Wayne met and fell in love with Ruth E. Tharp-Mefferd, the love of his life, and on April 1, 1976, they were united in marriage and enjoyed 44 years of happiness together. Wayne was a quiet man who loved the Lord and treasured his family -- especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as all the children for whom we did day care over the years. Wayne had a passion for coaching boys little league baseball and girls softball at Cedar Hills. He enjoyed doing Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Wayne was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Cedar Rapids Kernels, St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. Left to honor his memory are his children from a previous marriage, Gary (LaNetta) Duede and Kim Newman of Arizona, Kathy Bisset and Douglas Duede of the Des Moines area. He was a loving father to Ruth's daughters, Cindy MacLeod, Teresa Fett (Barrie) Oxley, Kristin (Mike) Chesmore of Cedar Rapids, Joni (Terry) Strain and Lisa (Jim) Pettibone, all of Arizona; also a special granddaughter, Jamie Armstrong, whom he and Ruth helped raise; his brothers, Don (Vicky) and Jim Duede of Ankeny, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Jack Roeder; and his church family at Central Church of Christ. Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Bob; special brother-in-law, Charles Tharp; granddaughter, Corie Kinkead; great-grandson, Hudson Jack Pettibone; and special nephew, Rocky Pence. Please share a memory of Wayne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2020