Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Duede
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne A. Duede

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne A. Duede Obituary
WAYNE A. DUEDE Cedar Rapids Wayne A. Duede, 90, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully while holding the love of his life's hand on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospice when his condition worsened after surgery to repair a broken hip. A private family graveside will be held. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Wayne was the oldest of four sons born to Helen and Arthur Duede in Des Moines, where he grew up. He graduated from Lincoln High School and worked at Meredith Printing. Wayne served as a corporal in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, and then was transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves in 1953. Wayne was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1957. While serving in the reserves, he supported the Air Guard as a sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1957. In 1964, he moved to Cedar Rapids and worked as an assembler at Cherry Burrell until his retirement. Wayne met and fell in love with Ruth E. Tharp-Mefferd, the love of his life, and on April 1, 1976, they were united in marriage and enjoyed 44 years of happiness together. Wayne was a quiet man who loved the Lord and treasured his family -- especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as all the children for whom we did day care over the years. Wayne had a passion for coaching boys little league baseball and girls softball at Cedar Hills. He enjoyed doing Sudoku and crossword puzzles. Wayne was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Cedar Rapids Kernels, St. Louis Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings. Left to honor his memory are his children from a previous marriage, Gary (LaNetta) Duede and Kim Newman of Arizona, Kathy Bisset and Douglas Duede of the Des Moines area. He was a loving father to Ruth's daughters, Cindy MacLeod, Teresa Fett (Barrie) Oxley, Kristin (Mike) Chesmore of Cedar Rapids, Joni (Terry) Strain and Lisa (Jim) Pettibone, all of Arizona; also a special granddaughter, Jamie Armstrong, whom he and Ruth helped raise; his brothers, Don (Vicky) and Jim Duede of Ankeny, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Jack Roeder; and his church family at Central Church of Christ. Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Bob; special brother-in-law, Charles Tharp; granddaughter, Corie Kinkead; great-grandson, Hudson Jack Pettibone; and special nephew, Rocky Pence. Please share a memory of Wayne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -