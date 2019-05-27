WAYNE ALLAN BACON Garnavillo Wayne Allan Bacon was born on Feb. 21, 1955, the last of five children born to Walter and Wanda (Sandhagen) Bacon. He passed away peacefully at home. They moved around quite a bit in his younger years, finally setting up home on a farm just South of Garnavillo. He graduated from Garnavillo High School with the Class of 1973. On Aug. 17, 1974, Wayne married Becky Werges. Two daughters were born to this union. Wayne had a place for everything and everything had a place. This was true of the dishwasher, his tools and the ever favorite pen that was tied to his desk. He shared his smart-wit ways with his daughters, who loved to torment him a little, cutting the string of his pen shorter and shorter until he couldn't use it. Wayne's love for carpentry began as a high schooler. He enjoyed being a carpenter all of his working years. Wayne was a member of the Garnavillo Fire Department for 38 years. Wayne is survived by his wife of 44 years, Becky. Proud dad of daughters, Nikole (Jeff) Hoeger and Samantha (Andrew) Woline. But his greatest blessings called him Grandpa, Lily, Carter, Colton, Tate and Brody; sister, Dianne (Gary) Torrey; brother, Marlyn (Laurie) Bacon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Bev) Werges, Clark (Claudia) Werges, Paula Hubbard, Gay (Lynn) Hallberg, Tracy (Cheri) Werges and Teresa (Kendall) Strauman; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was proceeded in death by his parents; sister, MaryLou; brother, David; nieces, Elaine and Erin; nephew, Dan; and many aunts, uncles and other family members. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Rd., Garnavillo, Iowa. The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Funeral service will be at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garnavillo at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, with the Rev. Gary Hatcher officiating. Interment will be in Garnavillo Community Cemetery. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019