|
|
WAYNE W. "BILL" BARNES SR. Iowa City Wayne W. "Bill" Barnes Sr., 96, a longtime Johnson County area farmer, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Mercy Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service followed by burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Bill's memory. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with Bill's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019