Wayne Blackledge


1946 - 2020
Wayne Blackledge Obituary
WAYNE NORMAN BLACKLEDGE Cedar Rapids Wayne Norman Blackledge, 73, of Indianapolis, Ind., passed peacefully Friday, April 3, 2020, after a fight with heart disease. Wayne was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Harold and Margaret Blackledge. He graduated from Jefferson High School. He spent his life working at GPC in Muscatine and retired respectably after 25 years. He has left siblings, Janet Blackledge and Jim Blackledge, both of Cedar Rapids, and Leroy of Arizona. He has left behind four children, Bryon Blackledge of Davenport, Sara Ashelford of Nantucket, Wayne Andrew of Dubuque and Corey Blackledge of Cedar Rapids; and four grandchildren, Morgan and Samantha Ashelford and Grace and Mason Blackledge. He had two wives during his lifetime, Pat Blackledge and Theresa Blackledge. There will not be any services, but if you would like to donate money in the name of Wayne, his greatest joy was drum and bugle corps. Please make a donation in his name to www.goldyoutharts.org/drumcorps/support/tourfund/ or Gold Youth Arts Organization, P.O. Box 1715, Lemon Grove, CA 91946.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020
