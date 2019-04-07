Resources More Obituaries for Wayne Bousek Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wayne Bousek

WAYNE EDWARD BOUSEK Greenville, Wis. Wayne E. Bousek passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home in Greenville, Wis. Wayne was born on Feb. 17, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the second child of Joseph and Rose Bousek. He was a graduate of Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids and the University of Iowa, where he earned his degree in mechanical engineering. He was employed for more than 30 years by Raytheon, formerly Cedarapids Inc. He married the love of his life, Janie Sundin, in Appleton, Wis., and they shared 46 wonderful years together. Wayne and his brother, Joe, grew up with a wire fox terrier as a pet. This developed into a lifelong passion for breeding and exhibiting the wire fox terrier breed under the Bowyre prefix, where he enjoyed success in showing many wire fox terriers to their championship, including Best in Show winners. He served on the board of a number of dog clubs, was a past president of the Wire Fox Terrier Association of England and a 50-year member of The American Fox Terrier Club and The Wire Fox Terrier Club of Central States. He made many lifelong friends through his involvement in showing dogs. Quiet and unassuming, Wayne continued his interest in the sport of purebred dogs by becoming an AKC judge. His wife also became a judge, and together they enjoyed assignments that took them throughout the United States as well as Australia, Canada, China, England, Ireland and South Korea. They thoroughly enjoyed and shared the love of travel and meeting people with similar interests. Wayne and Janie retired "up north" on Legend Lake in Wisconsin, where they enjoyed the beauty of the lake. Wayne enjoyed fishing, taking a picture of his catch and then releasing it to be caught another day. He learned boating but never really mastered docking. It took some time, but Wayne became both a Packers and Brewers fan. He said, "If you live in Wisconsin, it is mandatory." Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Linda Bousek; and his mother-in-law, Sylvia Sundin. As a devoted husband, loyal brother, compassionate uncle and good friend, he will be remembered by his wife, Janie; sister-in-law, Sharon (Robert) Piette; brother-in-law, Steve (Audrey Lewis) Sundin; nieces, Jolie (Kevin) Abitz, Brenda (Josh) Heth and Stephanie (Brad) Warning and their families; and the many people in the dog world who he enjoyed for many years. A memorial gathering celebrating Wayne's life will be held at 1 p.m. April 23 at the Good Co. Restaurant, 110 Richmond St., Appleton, Wis. Interment will take place at a later date. Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019