WAYNE ALLEN BREEDEN Cedar Rapids Wayne Breeden Jr., 77, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Feb. 16, 2019, of COPD/congestive heart failure at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. A memorial service will be held March 9 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church, Cedar Rapids, followed by a reception and a gathering of friends at Gilligan's from 4 to 6 p.m. Wayne was born Dec. 24, 1941, to Wayne Sr. and Nancy (Lapchesky) Breeden in Des Moines. His mother was his best friend. He served in the U.S. Army and ran Breeden's Tree Service for many years. He then owned Area Tree Service Professional Tree Service for about 45 years and was active in the business until the day he passed. He leaves behind many satisfied customers and many good friends, Whiskers, George and John. He was a good man with a big heart. He was kind and humble and never judged anyone. He always said, "You never know where the person's been." He was an honest and loyal man, a good dad, friend and husband. He loved playing dirty marbles, fishing, the Green Bay Packers and spending time with his grandchildren, especially his granddaughters, Sierra, Madison, Chelsey, Kimberly and Kara Bear. He loved making breakfast for them: pancakes. He is survived by the love of his life, Deb; their children, Tom, Travis, Tim, Lydia, Mike, Jodi and Steve; one brother, Jeff; two sisters, Carol and Karen; several uncles and aunts; and his marble pigeons, Joann and Elwood Jordan. He will be missed by his five little dogs, Baby, Precious, Diamond, Ted and Little Bitty; and his best friend, Max, who's been in heaven waiting for his dad. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Danny. Memorials to the family or Immanuel Baptist Church. Special thanks go to hospice and workers, Crystal and Lucy, and the staff of Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Thank you for keeping him comfortable and for your kindness. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary