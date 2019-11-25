Home

Wayne D. Aldrich Obituary
WAYNE D. ALDRICH Cedar Rapids Wayne D. Aldrich, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Calvary Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Center Baptist Church Cemetery in Lansing, Iowa. Wayne was born Nov. 23, 1949, in Waukon, Iowa, the son of Hillard Harold and Amy Marie (MacDougall) Aldrich. He graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. Wayne worked at St. Luke's Hospital for 43 years, until his retirement in 2013. He was active at Calvary Baptist Church and loved the Lord. Wayne enjoyed the Indian Creek Nature Center, C.R. Milestones and was a Cedar Rapids Kernels fan. Wayne followed the weather closely. He loved music, playing the piano and accordion and enjoyed spending time with family. Survivors include his siblings, Judy (Ken) Buch of Greenville, S.C., Wendell (Mary) Aldrich of Cedar Rapids, Stan (Doris) Aldrich of Monroe, Ga., Betty (Gary) Karkosh of Muscatine, Iowa, and Donna (Mark) Anderson of Floyds Knobs, Ind. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Amy Aldrich. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Indian Creek Nature Center. Please share a memory of Wayne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
