Wayne D. Brandt


1964 - 2020
Wayne D. Brandt Obituary
WAYNE D. BRANDT Marion Wayne D. Brandt, 56, of Marion, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Wayne was born Feb. 12, 1964, in Wisconsin, the son of Kenneth and Bonnie (Fritsch) Brandt. In 1985, in Traverse City, Mich., he was united in marriage to Valerie Becker. He was a principal system safety engineer at Collins Aerospace in Cedar Rapids. Wayne was a member, choir director, and very actively involved at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. He loved singing in both the church and Rockwell Collins choirs and being a Bible study fellowship leader. Wayne coached math and bowling teams at Linn-Mar High School, and enjoyed helping with science fairs through Eastern Iowa Science and Engineering Fair. He coached his kids' soccer teams and volunteered for anything that would help improve youth and adults' livelihood. He loved video games and watching "Star Wars" and also was in the "Drowsy Chaperone" play. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Valerie Brandt; daughter, Brittany (Greg) Larson; two sons, William Brandt and Zachary Brandt (Chelsea Stribling); three granddaughters, Mila Brandt, Lucy Brandt and Autumn Larson; two stepgrandchildren, Brynn Larson and Evelynn Larson; parents, Kenneth and Bonnie Brandt; brothers, Keith Brandt (Nancy Apkarian) and Brian (Carrie) Brandt; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his grandparents. Please share a memory of Wayne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020
