Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
WAYNE D. BRYANT Marion Wayne D. Bryant, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Hemphill Hospice unit at St. Luke's from complications of mesothelioma. All are welcome to attend a Masonic Service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the El Kahir Shrine, 905 Tower Terrace Rd., Hiawatha, Iowa. Following the service, the family will greet friends and family until 8:30 p.m. Please share a memory of Wayne and view the full obituary at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
