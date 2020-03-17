|
|
WAYNE E. MURRAY Cedar Rapids Wayne E. Murry, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on March, 13, 2020. Services will be held at a later date because of the COVID-19 virus. Please continue to watch for further updates in the Obituary section. Wayne was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Iowa City, the son of Ray and Mildred (Tompkins) Murray. Wayne was an iron worker and retired from the Local 89 of the Iron Worker's Union. Wayne proudly served in the U.S. National Guard and was honorably discharged on June 15, 1958. Wayne enjoyed riding his Harley in the day and traveling back and forth to Florida for years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, loved hanging out with his close friends, and was a member of the Chosen Few. When the kids were growing up, Wayne coached their baseball games. He will be missed greatly. He is survived by children, Scott Murray (Sharon), Traci Murray, Tim Murray and Lori Stratton (James); nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both his parents; his daughter, Joy Murray; and grandson, Dustin Murray.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020