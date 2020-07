Or Copy this URL to Share

WAYNE E. MURRAY Cedar Rapids Memorial service and life celebration for Wayne E. Murray will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Morgan Creek Park, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the top pavilion. During the life celebration, a lunch reception will be served. Afterwards we will have a small graveside service at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City, Iowa. Please use social distancing.



