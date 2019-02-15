WAYNE "EDGIE" EDGINGTON Marion Wayne "Edgie" Edgington, 82, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Hiawatha Care Center. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, conducted by Father David O'Connor. Graveside: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monticello. Wayne was born June 19, 1936, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Earl and Eleanor (Hospadaisky) Edgington. He graduated from Wilson High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy. On June 3, 1983, in Cedar Rapids, Wayne was united in marriage to Darlene Offerman. He was employed at the United States Post Office for 31 years, retiring in 1991. Wayne was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and also took many bus trips with Darlene and the grandkids to watch the Cubs. Wayne also was a Hawkeyes football fan and enjoyed bowling and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Edgington; his children, Renee (Bill) Gardner of Florida, Rick Edgington, Darla Edgington and Darin (Loiza) Edgington, all of Cedar Rapids; his stepchildren, Sandy (Don) Strait of Marion, Pat (Jeff) Sperry of Marion, Rick (Kasey) Offerman of Central City, Larry (Kathy) Offerman of Marion, Mike Offerman of Cedar Rapids and Lori (Paul) Haskell of Mount Vernon. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and one granddaughter, Nichole Oldenburger. A memorial fund has been established in Wayne's memory. Please share a memory of Wayne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary