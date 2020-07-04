WAYNE EDWARD KIMM Norway Wayne Edward Kimm, 81, of Norway, Iowa, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center, Hiawatha, Iowa. Wayne was born Sept. 28, 1938, to Wallace and LaVerne (Brecht) Kimm in Norway, Iowa. He graduated from Norway High School in 1957. Following school, Wayne worked for Amana Refrigeration and was a member of the Army Reserve. Wayne had a love for baseball, playing for Norway High School and the Norway town team. He was a town team manager, coached the pony league, and was inducted into the Norway Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, gardening, bowling, watching Notre Dame football and playing cards with family and friends. He was a member of Catholic Order of Foresters. Wayne is survived by his sisters, Lola (Bob) Anderson of Marion and Theresa Scheuerman of Hiawatha; niece, Michelle (Ryan) Blentlinger of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; nephews, Greg (Nicole) Anderson of Dallas, Texas, Scott (Jill) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Mike (Dani) Scheuerman of Cedar Rapids and Kevin (Jamie) Scheuerman of Cedar Rapids; and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was a good friend to many and will be missed. Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway, with a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to your charity of choice
