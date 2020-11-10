WAYNE ARTHUR HENNINGS Cedar Rapids Wayne Arthur Hennings, 79, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Mexico, Mo. He was born June 5, 1941, in Keystone, Iowa, to Arthur and Orpha (Wentz) Hennings. Wayne graduated from Jefferson High School in 1960, enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and after discharge returned to Cedar Rapids. He retired from Collins Radio in 1978. Wayne is survived by his son, Justin Hennings of Eugene, Mo., four grandchildren, Jersey Hennings and triplets, Joslyn, Donavan and Trenton Hennings; and a sister, Marilyn Hamilton of Mesa, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Hennings. There will be graveside military services at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids and a Celebration of Life held at a later date because of COVID-19. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.