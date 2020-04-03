|
WAYNE KARR Cedar Rapids Wayne Karr, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Wayne and his family. Survivors include his wife, Jan; children, David (Mindy) Karr, Sandy (Bill) Anderson, Steve (Deborah) Karr, Scott (Becky) Person and Amy (Anthony) Arrington; grandchildren, Brittany Torres (Emeterio), Carissa (Brent) Votroubek, Kearsten Karr (Codi Esayenko) and Kailee Karr, Jessica Karr, Mariah Peck (Ryan Mains) and Halle Person (Shane Smyth), Alanna Arrington (Clayton Bjornsen) and Amyah Arrington (Trey Sampson); great-grandchildren, Karra and Kaydence Votroubek and Alivia and Jaiden Torres; former spouse, Betty Karr; and many extended family and friends. Wayne Ernest Karr was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, to Orval and Georgia Karr. He graduated from Washington High School in 1960. Wayne worked in the grocery business throughout his life, including Eagle Food Center, which was purchased by Wayne to begin Carousel Foods. After Carousel Foods was closed, he began working for Hy-Vee as a manager for many years, later working part time — he couldn't seem to get away from the grocery business. Wayne enjoyed coaching Little League in Marion while his kids were young, and later became the commissioner of the Marion Baseball League when the boys were in high school. Over 30 years, he helped many young kids play baseball, even having a field named after him. He always was honored to throw the first pitch when asked. Wayne was a faithful member of Calvin Sinclair Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder for many years. He met Janet Kitterman at work, and they were married Oct. 12, 1991, in Cedar Rapids. Wayne and Jan enjoyed visiting local restaurants and going on trips to the casinos with their friends. Wayne was a quiet guy and could be found watching TV or a Hawkeyes game with a Pepsi in hand. He enjoyed spending time with family, whom he cherished wholeheartedly. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kari Kay Person; parents; brother, Leroy; and aunts, Agnes Brewer and Cill Leach.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020