WAYNE KARR Cedar Rapids Wayne Karr, 78, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha. Celebration of Life Gathering: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Calvin Sinclair Presbyterian Church, 715 38th St. SE, Cedar Rapids. Private Inurnment: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Wayne and his family.



