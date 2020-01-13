Home

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Wayne Lee Davis


1948 - 2020
Wayne Lee Davis Obituary
WAYNE LEE DAVIS Vinton Wayne Lee Davis, 71, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha. Honoring Wayne's wishes, services will be private. Wayne was born Feb. 28, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Jack and Mary Mounts Davis. He graduated from Prairie High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. He served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Vietnam. Wayne worked as a contractor all his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was a member of Blessed Hope Community Church. He is survived by his wife, Dixie, of Vinton; sons, Tracy (Maria) Davis of Vinton and Bryan Davis of Des Moines; daughters, Missy (Josh) Merino of Cedar Rapids, Cyndy Davis of California and Jacinda (David) Canfield of Branson, Mo.; brother, Steve (Joanne) Davis of Center Point; sister, Teresa (Rick) Davis of Cedar Rapids; many well-loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his dog, Beau. He was preceded in death by his parents. VanSteenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Wayne and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
