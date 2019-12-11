|
WAYNE MAYNARD LOVETINSKY Cedar Rapids Wayne Maynard Lovetinsky, 87, of Cedar Rapids, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 8, 2019. Wayne, the son of Edward and Cora Lovetinsky, was born Jan. 18, 1932, in rural Solon, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Funeral: 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. As a youth, Wayne attended Iowa City schools, which he left after the eighth grade to help support his family. He began working with a Johns-Manville insulation installation crew, eventually becoming a crew foreman. He later joined the U.S. Marines and was deployed to the Korean conflict. He drove a recovery wrecker and attained the rank of sergeant in the Marines. Following the war, he attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago. He returned to Iowa and began working as a quality control inspector for Collins Radio Co. It was there that he met his future bride of 61 years, Dorothy Boeding. They were married Oct. 26, 1957. Wayne and Dorothy raised four children, pouring their heart and soul into giving them a more prosperous childhood than they had experienced. They believed strongly in passing a Christian legacy onto the next generation, and led their family in frequent prayer and weekly church attendance. Over time, Wayne embraced the wisdom of conservative and a pro-life worldview. He was troubled, even to his last days, about the declining state of our country and the results of people disobeying God's laws. Wayne worked hard to educate himself about finances and loved to help others make wise investment decisions. Wayne and Dorothy also saw great value in allowing their children to see the world and sacrificed to make a trip each year. After the kids were grown, Wayne retired with 33 years at Collins. He and Dorothy then shared winter trips to Arizona, several cruises and two trips to Europe. Family was important to Wayne. He loved holiday gatherings, time playing yard games and board games and grilling out. No meal was complete without ice cream. He also enjoyed occasional adventures to casinos, where he enjoyed the meal often more than the games. A skillful handyman, there was virtually nothing Wayne could not fix. He had a welcoming sense of humor and was quick with puns, witticisms and Dad jokes. He was a cheerful, soft-spoken gentleman with a sweet smile that led his daughters to dub him a "cute little man." Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy; as well as brothers, Ervin and Robert C.; and sister, Bernice, in early childhood. Wayne is survived by Ervin's wife, Pauline; Robert's ex-wife, Valerie; sister, Bertilla; brothers, Carlos (Mary), Richard (ex-wife Oneth) and Dean (Marlee); dozens of nieces and nephews; children, Michael (Debbie), Sandra (James) Whitmer, Edward (Michelle) and Jan (Cris) Hayes; grandchildren, Steffani (Joel) Behrends, Cristopher Hayes, Devin (Nick) Larrimore, Lisa (Dave) Ebert, Dan Whitmer, Katie (Matt) Dalluge and Alaina, Eli, Isabel and Owen Lovetinsky; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gaven, Lucas and Zane Behrends; Mary, Cade, Tenley and Jase Larrimore and Adrian, Elliott and Ezra Ebert. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will go to benefit the Korean War Veterans Association. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019