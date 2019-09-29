Home

Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Wayne Marchal Obituary
WAYNE J. MARCHAL Cedar Rapids Wayne J. Marchal, 90, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. A luncheon will follow until 3 p.m. at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Wayne was born Oct. 17, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Paul and Velma (Emery) Marchal. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. Wayne served in the U.S. Navy from 1946 to 1949. He was united in marriage to Betty Jean Gordon on July 31, 1971, in Cedar Rapids. Wayne worked as a police officer for the Cedar Rapids Police Department. Survivors include his children, David (Sarah) Marchal, Dale Marchal and Steven (Van) Marchal; sister, Norma Alley; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Velma Marchal; wife, Betty Jean; brother, Paul Marchal Jr.; and sister, Phyllis Meyer. Please share a memory of Wayne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
