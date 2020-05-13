|
WAYNE MEDLANG Cedar Rapids Wayne Medlang, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. At Wayne's request, there will be no services. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, is caring for Wayne and his family. Survivors include his children, Tracie (Bill) Simmons, Terrie Brown and Troy (Jennifer) Medlang; granddaughters, Chloe Brown and Madi Grage; siblings, Deloris Steffensen and Gary Medlang; and many extended family members. Wayne Palmer Medlang was born Jan. 8, 1941, in Joice, Iowa, to Palmer and Alice Medlang. He attended Luther College, where he received his bachelor's in accounting. He later attended the University of Iowa, earning his master's in accounting. Wayne was a CPA for many years, working for many local firms. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Vernel Medlang; and brother-in-law, Clyde Steffensen. Memorials may be directed to St. Luke's Unity Point Foundation. A special thank-you to Wayne's doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital and the entire staff at Manor Care where he resided for the last two years. Please share your support and memories with Wayne's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020