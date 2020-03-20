Home

WAYNE MILLER Coralville Wayne Miller, 78, formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on March 18, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville. Wayne was born March 2, 1942, in Omaha, Neb., the son of Asa and Kathryn (Pallas) Miller. He was raised in Omaha and graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1960. He married Jackie Sample in 1966, later divorced, and married Donna Mincks in 1999. He worked at HACAP, West Side Transport and the Sheraton Hotel before retirement. His happiest times were spent with his family, playing cards, fishing, hunting or telling jokes and stories. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Donna; his sister, Barbara Lindsey; his children, Jason (Wanda) Miller, Julie Dancer and Jim (Elaine) Miller; Jackie; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces and a nephew. His wish was to be cremated and family services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
