WAYNE PAUL PHILLIPS Van Horne Wayne Paul Phillips, 69, of Van Horne, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Following the visitation, a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Duball officiating. Burial will follow at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Wayne was born Oct. 30, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Blane Sr. "Pappy" and Arlene (Kennedy) Phillips. He worked as an operator at ADM for 40 years before entering retirement. Wayne was an avid fisherman and gun collector. He loved the outdoors and was especially good at gardening and hunting for morel mushrooms. Most importantly, Wayne lived for his girls, family and his two special canine companions, Mitt and Bob. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Wayne is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters, Barb Jones (Phil Langrehr) of Atkins and Becky Cress of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Payton (Josh), Kourtney, Nate, Kelsey (Tyler) and Kameron; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jameson, Ava and Tessa; father, Blane "Pappy" Phillips Sr. of Cedar Rapids; two brothers; and several nieces and nephews. Wayne was preceded in death by his mother in 2016. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated later. Please share a memory of Wayne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
