WAYNE ARTHUR REINHARDT Davie, Fla. Wayne Arthur Reinhardt, 93, of Davie, Fla., passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born Oct. 18, 1926, in Van Horne, Iowa, to Arthur and Lillian (Kramer) Reinhardt. He is survived by his children, Susan, Eric, Lisa and Kurt; and a nephew, Philip Sencer. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Nadine (Boom). He also was predeceased by his parents; sister, Norma Sencer; and sister, Wanda Edwards. Wayne served in the U.S. Navy and graduated from Iowa State University in 1951. He was a proud member of the American Legion for 75 years and retired as a state of Florida employee at age 62. Wayne was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Plantation, Fla. Private entombment will be at Legacy Mausoleum at Hollywood Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for Wayne and Nadine will be held at a later date. Wayne loved his family, gardening, travel, college football and living in Florida.
Published in The Gazette on May 3, 2020