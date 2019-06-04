Home

Wayne Richard Ingalls Obituary
WAYNE RICHARD INGALLS Cedar Rapids Wayne Richard Ingalls, 73, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died peacefully on June 2, 2019, at Evergreen Estates. He was born on Dec. 18, 1945, to Arthur Ingalls and Lucille (Ingalls) Aupperle. Wayne had a love for collecting cars and working on them. He was employed by Link Belt/FMC for more than 20 years and later worked as a janitor for Lindale Mall. Wayne married Pama Lee Pogue in October 1964, and they later divorced. He is survived by his mother, Lucille Aupperle; sister, Pam (Dave) Evans; brothers, Mike (Cynda) Ingalls and Dale (Monica) Frank; two sons, Matthew (Tracy) Ingalls and Mark Ingalls; daughter, Kimberly Reyhons; five grandchildren, Veronica, Jacob (Katie), Cole, Bailey and Mikayla; and three great-grandchildren, Alec, Jayce and Liam. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Ingalls; stepfather, Howard Aupperle; and twin siblings. The family would like to thank Evergreen Estates and Mercy Hospice for their excellent care. The family will have a private service.
Published in The Gazette on June 4, 2019
