WAYNE SCHWINGLE Alburnett Wayne Schwingle, 89, of Alburnett, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Tipton, Iowa. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. A private service will be held at Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Wayne Schwingle was born in Mendota, Ill., on Oct. 24, 1930, to parents Lester and Beatrice (Spohn) Schwingle. He married Sybil (Monaco) Schwingle on March 8, 1964. Farming and construction were his livelihood. Wayne was a member of Alburnett Christian Church. He loved spending time with family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his daughter, Ellen (Richard) Helmold of Bennett, Iowa; son, John (Diane) Schwingle of Sioux Falls, S.D.; daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Almeida of Cumming, Ga.; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Marlene (Richard) Lohse. Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil; two sons, Daniel and Kenneth; a sister, Joyce (Jean) Losey; and brothers, Eugene, Robert (Carol) and Paul Schwingle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Alburnett Christian Church or Special Olympics
