WAYNE SLAUGHTER Marion Wayne Slaughter, 79, of Marion, passed away on May 16, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A private service will be at Cedar Memorial with burial in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Wayne Edward Slaughter was born Jan. 2, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, to Carmie and Phyllis (Boyd) Slaughter. Before retiring, he worked for Action Service and Wilson Meat Packing. Wayne was a man of few words but some of our favorite sayings are "crazy," "woof," and "right back at ya." His children always will remember him as a kind and compassionate father. He will be missed dearly. Those left to honor Wayne's memory are his significant other, Wanda Renken; five children, Terry (Ranae) Slaughter of El Reno, Okla., Tamera (Roy) Elledge of Moore Okla., Tracy (Mark) Murphy, Tonja (Marty Cable) Slaughter and Tom (Bobbie) Slaughter, all of Cedar Rapids; stepson, Dale Renken (Marlys); 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Slaughter; a grandson, Jonathan Kelly Slaughter; and a stepson, Daryl Renken. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 18, 2020
