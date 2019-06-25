WAYNE STANFORD Cedar Rapids Wayne Stanford, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with a one-hour visitation before the service. Burial will be at a later date. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Sadie and Clarence; his son, Eric; his brothers, Laverne, Donald and Robert; and his sisters, Bernice and Maxine. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; his daughter, Dawn; brothers, Jack (Sharon) and Richard (Charlotte); and numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. He retired after working as a bus attendant for Cedar Rapids schools. He enjoyed barbering in Cedar Rapids for more than 40 years. His greatest love in life was watching his beloved Chicago Cubs. He was grateful that he was able to experience their World Series winning season in 2016. He will be greatly missed. Memorials may be directed to the family of Wayne Stanford. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary