Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Stanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Stanford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne Stanford Obituary
WAYNE STANFORD Cedar Rapids Wayne Stanford, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with a one-hour visitation before the service. Burial will be at a later date. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Sadie and Clarence; his son, Eric; his brothers, Laverne, Donald and Robert; and his sisters, Bernice and Maxine. He is survived by his wife, Audrey; his daughter, Dawn; brothers, Jack (Sharon) and Richard (Charlotte); and numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. He retired after working as a bus attendant for Cedar Rapids schools. He enjoyed barbering in Cedar Rapids for more than 40 years. His greatest love in life was watching his beloved Chicago Cubs. He was grateful that he was able to experience their World Series winning season in 2016. He will be greatly missed. Memorials may be directed to the family of Wayne Stanford. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now