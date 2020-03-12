Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Verne Holland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Verne Holland Obituary
WAYNE VERNE HOLLAND Cedar Rapids Wayne Verne Holland, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Ludmila's Catholic Church with Father Ken Glaser presiding. Burial will follow in Shueyville Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Ely American Legion. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the Church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Wayne was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Galena, Ill., the son of Laverne and Aleath (Heller) Holland. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean conflict. Wayne was united in marriage to Clarice Timmerman on April 12, 1958, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, Wis. He worked as an automotive painter, and in the construction of many large bridges around the Cedar Rapids area. Wayne enjoyed fishing, gardening, tending to his hosta garden, woodworking and, most of all, spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his wife, Clarice; his children, Dr. Larry (Gayle) Holland of Troy, Ohio, and Linda (Chris) Lund of Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren, Alysha, Ashli, Kalli, Kyler, Melissa (Kyle) and Tanner; two great-grandchildren, Brynleigh and Kinsley; two sisters, Colleen Schleicher of Elizabeth, Ill., and Barbara Stephens of Wisconsin; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Ludmila Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -