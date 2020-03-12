|
WAYNE VERNE HOLLAND Cedar Rapids Wayne Verne Holland, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at St. Ludmila's Catholic Church with Father Ken Glaser presiding. Burial will follow in Shueyville Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Ely American Legion. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the Church. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Wayne was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Galena, Ill., the son of Laverne and Aleath (Heller) Holland. He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean conflict. Wayne was united in marriage to Clarice Timmerman on April 12, 1958, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, Wis. He worked as an automotive painter, and in the construction of many large bridges around the Cedar Rapids area. Wayne enjoyed fishing, gardening, tending to his hosta garden, woodworking and, most of all, spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his wife, Clarice; his children, Dr. Larry (Gayle) Holland of Troy, Ohio, and Linda (Chris) Lund of Cedar Rapids; his grandchildren, Alysha, Ashli, Kalli, Kyler, Melissa (Kyle) and Tanner; two great-grandchildren, Brynleigh and Kinsley; two sisters, Colleen Schleicher of Elizabeth, Ill., and Barbara Stephens of Wisconsin; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Ludmila Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020