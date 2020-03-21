|
WELDON "WINK" THALACKER St. Simons Island, Ga. Weldon "Wink" Arden Thalacker, formerly of Cedar Rapids, winged his way to heaven on March 17, 2020, after a 2 1/2-year battle against Parkinsonism. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Gladys; first wife of 42 years, Mary Marguerite "Marti"; and older brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Hancock-Thalacker; younger brother, Bruce, and wife, Mary; children, Blake, Bradley and Jill; grandchildren, Victoria, Evelyn, Alora, Kira and Erin; and great-grandson, Archer. A small memorial ceremony with close family members will be held at a future date. Condolences, photos and remembrance stories can be viewed and/or posted at www.forevermissed.com/weldon-arden-thalacker/about.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020