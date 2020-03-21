Home

More Obituaries for Weldon Thalacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Weldon "Wink" Thalacker

Weldon "Wink" Thalacker Obituary
WELDON "WINK" THALACKER St. Simons Island, Ga. Weldon "Wink" Arden Thalacker, formerly of Cedar Rapids, winged his way to heaven on March 17, 2020, after a 2 1/2-year battle against Parkinsonism. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Gladys; first wife of 42 years, Mary Marguerite "Marti"; and older brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nancy Hancock-Thalacker; younger brother, Bruce, and wife, Mary; children, Blake, Bradley and Jill; grandchildren, Victoria, Evelyn, Alora, Kira and Erin; and great-grandson, Archer. A small memorial ceremony with close family members will be held at a future date. Condolences, photos and remembrance stories can be viewed and/or posted at www.forevermissed.com/weldon-arden-thalacker/about.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 21, 2020
