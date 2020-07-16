1/1
Welma G. Krueger
WELMA G. KRUEGER Lowden Welma G. Krueger, 91, of Lowden, Iowa, died July 11, 2020, at Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Private burial services will occur at Rock Island National Cemetery where her husband, a U.S. Army veteran, is buried. Welma was born in January 1929 in Merrill, Wis. Her family moved to Big Rock, Iowa, and she graduated from Wheatland High School in 1947. She married Elmer Krueger in 1951 and they farmed near Lowden. He passed on Jan. 31, 2017. She and her husband attended many 24th Infantry Division Reunions around the United States. She also enjoyed traveling overseas, and recently visited the Norway fjords with her daughter and granddaughter. In her retirement, she remained an active bridge player with two local clubs. She loved puzzles, polka music and spending time with family. She is survived by her daughter, Melody; her son, John (Cheryl); and her granddaughter, Briana. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband. Welma was very fond of cats. Her wish was that any memorials be made to Friends of the Animals, 320 W Sixth St., Tipton, IA 52772. Memorials may be sent to John Krueger at 2611 Towne House Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Online condolences may be directed to www.chapmanfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 16, 2020.
