Wendy C. Herman
WENDY C. HERMAN Cedar Rapids Wendy Colleen Herman passed away on June 15, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A private family graveside service will be held on July 7 at 11 a.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will then be held at Thomas Park in Marion from noon to 2 p.m. Wendy is survived by her daughter, Desirie Walker; son, Jory Herman; grandsons, Logan Walker and Liam Herman; brother, Lonnie Blackwell (Nancy); many nieces and nephews; and former husband, Jon Herman. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John Walker. Wendy was born Dec. 26, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Hope and Scott Blackwell. Wendy was known to her family and friends to carry a unique and unmatched passion when it came to those she loved. She loved the dogs and cats she had throughout her life. She also enjoyed observing native Iowa birds throughout the seasons, along with flower gardening. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, make a donation to FurFunRescue.org or Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids in Wendy's memory. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas Park
JUL
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
