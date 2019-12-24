|
|
WENDY JOANNE GASPER Cedar Rapids Wendy JoAnne Gasper, 64, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Springville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Springville United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Springville Cemetery. Wendy was born April 27, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Max and Mary (Dudek) Ramsey. She graduated from Springville High School in 1973. For 22 years, Wendy was part owner and operator of the former Norrell Temporary Services in Cedar Rapids. She was employed at ABC Disposal Systems for the past 11 years. She was adventurous and loved to work in her yard and garden. Wendy had the biggest heart and was always helpful, helping anyone with anything. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her two sons, Mitchell Gasper and Jeff (Megan) Gasper, both of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Lailah, Christian, Isabelle, Abel and Elliott Gasper, all of Cedar Rapids; sister, Jane (Donald) McShane of Springville; brother, Mark Ramsey of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. Wendy was preceded in death by her parents; and nephew, Brett McShane. Memorials in Wendy's memory may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy or a favorite . Please share a memory of Wendy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019