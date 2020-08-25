1/1
Wendy Simmon
1952 - 2020
WENDY SIMMON East Moline, Ill. Wendy Simmon, 68, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island after an illness of several months. Surviving are her husband, H.B. Simmon, Rock Island, Ill.; mother, DoLores Larson, Davenport; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Tom Pearson; nephew, Matthew (Sarah) Pearson; niece, Betsy (Brendan) Reagan, all of Fort Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Penny (Jeff) Quick, Moline, Ill.; nephews, Chris (Meredith) Quick, Naperville, Ill., and Chad Quick, Moline; nine great-nephews and nieces; and five dear friends, who provided much love and support. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Larson, in 1966. Wendy Sue Larson was born April 29, 1952, and grew up in Martelle, Iowa. She was the daughter of DoLores and Lawrence Larson. She graduated from Anamosa High School in 1970 and received a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in early childhood education in 1974. From Jan. 26, 1981, until her retirement in 2017, Wendy was director of Red Wagon Preschool, a ministry of First Congregational Church in Moline, Ill. She welcomed everyone to Red Wagon by saying, "We just want to be part of Your family!" She touched the lives of countless children and their families. Wendy had an infectious personality and a selfless work ethic. She created an environment that encouraged children's learning, but also took time to make her staff feel like family. She had an amazing impact on everyone she met and will remain in the hearts of all fortunate enough to call her "teacher" or "friend." A private visitation will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids followed by a graveside service. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks is encouraged. A memorial service to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 concerns at Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 Seventh St., East Moline, IL 61244. Online condolences may be made at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Cedar Memorial
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
