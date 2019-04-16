Home

WENDY SINGLETON Cedar Rapids Wendy Singleton, 62, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, following a sudden illness while traveling with friends in Rishikesh, India. On April 13, after a brief ceremony with loving friends, her body was cremated and her ashes immersed in the Ganges River. Wendy was born in Oakland, Calif., to Richard and Audrey (Gilkison) Singleton on May 15, 1956. She lived most of her life in Maui, Hawaii, which she loved. She is survived by her mother, Audrey Hosford; two brothers, Leland and Glenn (Jennifer); a niece, Elizabeth (Zachary) Winker; and nephew, John. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Singleton; and her stepfather, Charles Hosford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to any charitable institution of your choice in Wendy's name. Online condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
