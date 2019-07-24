|
|
WENDY LOU (MASTERHAN) WALL Central City Wendy Lou (Masterhan) Wall, 57, of Central City, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. A celebration of life is being planned for the fall. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years, Alan Wall; father- and mother-in-law, Mel and Edith Wall; sisters, Patricia (Bill) Boyd, Susan (Rick) Matthews and Linda (Chris) Long; brother, Victor (Debbie) Masterhan; sisters-in-law, Gayla (Randy) Mulnix and Renee (Keith) Morris; and nieces and nephews, Zachary, Noel, Lindsay, Verle, Brett, Ryan, Alyssa and Whitney. She also leaves behind numerous great-nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Verle Victor Masterhan and Mary Ann (Priebe) Masterhan. Wendy enjoyed quilting, reading, camping, fishing and boating. She loved to be outdoors. The family would like to thank the St. Luke's Hospice team for their outstanding care. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019