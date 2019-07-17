WILBERT FRANCIS KLOTZ Gibson Wilbert Francis Klotz, 88, of Gibson, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Watkins Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Wilbert is survived by his children, Kevin (Linda) Klotz of Cedar Rapids, Kim Klotz of Seward, Neb., Kay (Kevin) Schrader of Mount Pleasant and Kathy (Dan) Bowling of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many grandchildren. Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Wanda Hawkins-Klotz; and sister, Regina Dripps. Wilbert was born on July 7, 1931, son of Walter and Oringa Lohrer Klotz in Watkins at the family farm. He graduated from Newhall High School in 1949, worked on the farm for a few years and attended Iowa State University. Wilbert joined the armed services on Aug. 4, 1952, and served for two years. He married Wanda Hawkins from Gibson in Cedar Rapids on March 22, 2003. He worked in insurance sales at Pennsylvania Life and AAA Motor and retired in 2003. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the American Legion for 51 years. Wilbert enjoyed gardening, fishing and dancing. Memorials may be directed to the s Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019