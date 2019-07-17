Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Wilbert Klotz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilbert Klotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilbert Francis Klotz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilbert Francis Klotz Obituary
WILBERT FRANCIS KLOTZ Gibson Wilbert Francis Klotz, 88, of Gibson, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Watkins Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Friday from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at Teahen Funeral Home. Wilbert is survived by his children, Kevin (Linda) Klotz of Cedar Rapids, Kim Klotz of Seward, Neb., Kay (Kevin) Schrader of Mount Pleasant and Kathy (Dan) Bowling of Cincinnati, Ohio; and many grandchildren. Wilbert was preceded in death by his parents; spouse, Wanda Hawkins-Klotz; and sister, Regina Dripps. Wilbert was born on July 7, 1931, son of Walter and Oringa Lohrer Klotz in Watkins at the family farm. He graduated from Newhall High School in 1949, worked on the farm for a few years and attended Iowa State University. Wilbert joined the armed services on Aug. 4, 1952, and served for two years. He married Wanda Hawkins from Gibson in Cedar Rapids on March 22, 2003. He worked in insurance sales at Pennsylvania Life and AAA Motor and retired in 2003. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and the American Legion for 51 years. Wilbert enjoyed gardening, fishing and dancing. Memorials may be directed to the s Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now