|
|
WILBUR "SHELDON" DAVIS Delhi Wilbur "Sheldon" Davis, 81, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at United Methodist Church in Delhi with Pastor Keith Pitts officiating. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the church. Interment with military rites: Hopkinton City Cemetery.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020