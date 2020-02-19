Home

Wilbur "Sheldon" Davis Obituary
WILBUR "SHELDON" DAVIS Delhi Wilbur "Sheldon" Davis, 81, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at United Methodist Church in Delhi with Pastor Keith Pitts officiating. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the church. Interment with military rites: Hopkinton City Cemetery.
